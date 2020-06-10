House Members Wear Black in Solidarity with Omozuwa, Other Rape Victims

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Majority of the members of the House of Representatives, at the resumption of plenary yesterday wore black in solidarity against the death of a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Miss Uwa Omozuwa, and other victims of rape and fatal violence against women and girls in the country.

The lawmakers’ attire was in compliance with last week’s resolution to a motion of urgent public importance on: “The Need to Condemn the Rising Cases of Sexual Violence and Other Social Vices Against Women and Police Brutality” sponsored by Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, who urged the members to dress in black, at the next sitting.

During the plenary, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila announced that the members have launched a campaign against rape.

The House mounted two banners surrounding the Speaker’s seat in the chambers, with bold inscriptions, “REPS SAY NO RAPE”.

Gbajabiamila directed the lawmakers to do a minute video recording for their constituencies, speaking against rape.