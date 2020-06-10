Crime Reporters Mourn Late Abubakar Tsav

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The executives and members of Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), a vanguard body of all journalists covering the security beat nationwide, yesterday mourned the death of the former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Late CP Abubakar Tsav (Rtd).

According to the CRAN President, Mr. Odita Sunday, “Late Tsav was a cop per excellence whose tenure at the Lagos Command yielded tangible successes. He was also a human rights advocate, who passionately fought for justice.

“The former police commissioner would be remembered for his dogged fight to unravel the intrigues surrounding the gruesome murder of the late founding Editor in Chief of Newswatch magazine and Chief Executive Officer of the Newswatch Communications Limited, Mr. Dele Giwa, who was assassinated via a parcel bomb in 1986 during the military regime of former President Ibrahim Babangida.

“Known for his boldness in the face of fear, late Tsav was a determined police officer who stood on the path of truth, no matter whose ox was gored.

“To all who knew him, he was also very pragmatic and hated injustice to the core.

“Given the nature of our job as crime reporters, we had cause to interface with him and he was very receptive and operated an open door policy.

“ After his retirement, he was not tired as he continued the struggle against injustice in his hometown in Markurdi and also in the police force where he had previously served for 35 years.

“He also rigorously contributed to the service of the nation and his state at large.

“Although his death came as a rude shock to all, we take solace in the fact that death is a debt we all owe.

“Late CP Abubakar Tsav would be sorely missed by CRAN members and we pray for comfort for the family he left behind.

“In biding him farewell, we tow the path of the Hebrew Proverb Memorial Prayer, “Say not in grief that they are gone, but give thanks that they were yours”.”