Sam Okwaraji’s Mother, Lady Janet, is Dead

Lady Janet Okwaraji, mother of late Super Eagles player, Sam Okwaraji is dead. She died yesterday in her home town in Imo State. She was aged 83 years.

The demise of the matriarch of the Okwarajis was confirmed to newsmen by the eldest son of the family, Patrick Okwaraji.

Her passage came barely after one month officials of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports paid her a courtesy call to tell her that the labour of her illustrious son was not in vain.

Okwaraji died while playing for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier against Angola at the National Stadium, Lagos on August 12, 1989.

The eldest son of the Okwaraji family however, said that no date has been scheduled for the burial of their mother.

He said he would meet with members of his family in Umudioka, Orlu Local Government Council Area of Imo for further arrangements.

He said a letter had been sent to the Minister of Youths and Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to inform them of the development.

She was a retired teacher, a school proprietress and a devout Christian.

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, recently visited the Okwaraji matriarch during which he gave her gifts and placed her on monthly stipend as part of Federal Government’s efforts at cushioning the pains of her son who was a true Nigerian patriot.