Lebanese Company Protests against Rising Rape Cases

By Adedayo Akinwale

A Lebanese Company, Candor Contracting Concept Nigeria (CCCN), on Tuesday protested against the rising rape cases in the country, especially the recent brutal rape cases of Jeniffer, Uwa and Tina Barakat.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Hassan Fneich, said that the protest was held in solidarity with rape victims across the country.

The Lebanese-born Nigerian expressed dismay at the brutal rape cases of Jeniffer, Uwa, Tina Barakat and all rape victims around Nigeria and Africa.

Fneich stated: “Myself and my staff joined many Nigerians who are similarly protesting in solidarity with the poor victims and showed brotherhood to the sisters by this action.

“These latest events coincide with the current rebranding of our company aimed at supporting and empowering all women in the workforce and households across Nigeria. I am now ever more convinced that this is the right move to change the colours from traditionally male colours such as blue to pink.”

Fneich said it was important for everyone to know that women were the pillars of societies, while also urging all men to treat women with respect, equality and love.