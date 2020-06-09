Buhari Wants Senate to Confirm Dongban-Mensem as Court of Appeal President

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has written formally to the Senate for the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as the substantive president of the court.

The request was contained in a letter read on Tuesday at plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

The letter from the president reads: “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”