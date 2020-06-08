Techvibes Launches Digital Platform for Crowdfunding

By James Emejo

Techvibes International Limited, a technology solutions and transactional services company has

unveiled comfundme.com, a unique IT platform that enables organisations, groups and individuals to pool funds together, support causes and disburse same in an efficient and transparent manner.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Michael Oglegba, said the solution was, “exactly what the world needs at this trying time to unite people irrespective of race, colour, background or geographical location to achieve greater causes collectively.”

In a statement, he added that the product provides a transparent platform that harnesses the power of community in putting resources together and is highly secured as it also accepts both local and international cards.

He said the platform was one of the many innovations the public should expect from the company which has proven expertise in payments and software solutions.

Oglegba, said there was no limit to the company’s culture of innovation as it seeks to break new grounds by continuously researching on how to add value to the lives of individuals, businesses, and institutions across Africa.

Essentially, the platform has three modules; campaign module that allows the creation of campaigns and fund raisers for causes and events such as groups providing relief palliatives, supporting IDPs, settling medical bills of the less privileged among others.

Other services include group collection which allows alumni associations, churches and social groups collect levies, dues and financial commitments etc in a safe and transparent manner as well as revolving contribution module brings transparency to the popular ‘Adashe’, ‘Ajo’ or ‘Esusu’ schemes allowing the creation of such groups on Comfundme.

Techvibes recently granted secondary schools across the country free access to StudyLab360, a learning tool with over 20,000 videos and instructional materials to help them with distance learning and prepare students for forthcoming examinations, thereby assisting schools shut down across the country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.