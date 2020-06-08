Covid-19: Worse Days Approaching, Says Akeredolu

By James Sowole

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Monday revealed a disturbing trend in the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, declaring that worse days seem to be approaching faster than probably anticipated.

Akeredolu raised the alarm at a weekly news briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, stating that the state was now witnessing community transmission that portends more danger for the society.

The governor, who gave the information on the newly infected persons on admission, said confirmed cases have spread in 10 local government areas of the the state and it reflected cases of community transmission.

“In all, we now have 43 total confirmed cases, while the local government areas with confirmed cases are Akure South (22), Odigbo (3), Owo (3), Ose (3), Akure North (2), Ondo West (5), Okitipupa (2), Akoko South East (1), Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo (1) and Ifedore (1).

“The total cases on admission are 14. Total number of deaths seven, total discharged cases – 22. These are out of 568 total cases reported, 663 total samples collected and 655 total lab results received. We are currently following 113 contacts.

“This record calls for concern. Indeed, worse days seem to be approaching faster than we probably anticipated.

“As a people, we must make a choice now, between life and death, between health and wealth and between stability and unhappiness.

“We must find a balance between our pleasure and daily freedom on the one hand and the survival and self preservation of our society on the other hand,” Akeredolu said.

He said government would proceed to take all necessary steps to reverse the threat to the people of the state.

“All residents are encouraged to practise, more than before, social and physical distancing, use of masks, hand washing and travel restriction.

“All Premiership football viewing centres are hereby banned from operations until further notice.

“All religious organisations are to further ensure stringent implementation of the agreed guidelines for worship.

“All our earlier regulations about operations of the main and community markets will be revisited in which case law enforcement agencies and the Governor’s Task Force will ensure full enforcement.

“All members of the public who had patronised the fairly used fabric and shoes stalls at Oja Oba market in Akure, where our 43rd case was picked up, are advised in their own interest and for the good of our society, to present themselves to our health facilities for immediate testing and proper care, before it is too late,” Akeredolu said.