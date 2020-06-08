(Updated) Buhari Nominates Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

*Sends her name to Senate for confirmation

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent the name of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate for confirmation as the President of the Court of Appeal.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, said “President Muhammadu Buhari, in-line with his constitutional responsibility has sent the nomination of Her Lordship, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

“Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President.”

Justice Dongbam-Mensem, who was recommended by the NJC to succeed Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa who retired in March, had been occupying the position in an acting capacity.

Buhari had been under criticism since the renewal of Justice Dongban-Mensem’s acting appointment for another three months, over the delay in confirming her nomination.

Following THISDAY inquiry, the presidency had explained the reason for the delay, insisting that it has nothing to do with her religion or tribe.

In an exclusive report by THISDAY on Monday, Buhari’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu hinged the delay in sending her name to the Senate for confirmation on the non-completion of her screening by security agencies.