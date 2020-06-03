Tension in Adamawa as Policeman Kills Commercial Motorcyclist over N100 Bribe

Daji Sani in Yola

Tensions erupted yesterday in Wuro-ba Adamu village in Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State when a policeman allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old commercial motorcyclist for refusing to give him bribe of N100.

Eyewitness account stated that the motorcyclist, Arabo Dauda Tambajam, vehemently refused to give in to the policeman’s demand of N100, which cost him his life.

According to the eyewitness, the deceased was carrying a container of petrol on his motorcycle to the border areas of the Republic of Cameroon to sell at a high price.

Another report also indicated that shortly after the incident, irate youths in the area mobilised and moved to mete out jungle justice on the trigger-happy policeman.

The report revealed that the soldiers securing the area whom the policeman ran to for safety prevented the irate youths from lynching him.

“The youths wanted to incinerate the police station in the area,” the source stated.

Locals, who could identified the policeman, said he was deployed from Mubi area command to Maiha LGA.

The chairman of Maiha LGA, Hon Idi Amin, has pleaded with the locals not to take laws into their hands as government will ensure that justice is done on the matter.

Amin, who visited the hospital were the young man was taken to before he died, condemned such “reckless behaviour by some law enforcement officers,” assuring the people that he will not rest on his oars until justice is done to the slain young man.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the policeman has been arrested and is currently facing investigation.

“Yes the policeman in question, Cpl. Richard Zaphet, has since been arrested and brought to the state CID.

“The state Commissioner of Police has directed an Assistant Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and report for immediate action. The command assures all and sundry that justice will be done on the matter,” Nguroje said.