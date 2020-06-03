Lagos to Provide Financial Support to Victims of Abule Egba Pipeline Fire

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Five months after they were displaced from their homes by a pipeline explosion in Abule Egba in the Lagos State, the state government is set to reintegrate the victims back into the society by the end of June 2020.

The state government said the reintegration is coming with a financial assistance of N150, 000 allotted to each individual and N225, 000 to each household at the end of this month.

According to the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the reintegration of the 300 displaced persons includes 40 infants and 30 teenagers.

He noted that their reintegration into the society is coming due to their recovery from the post-disaster trauma caused by the devastating loss which occurred on January 19, 2020.

Oke-Osayintolu said the medical state of health and total well-being of the victims have been certified, hence the moves to reintegrate them.

According to him, “The reintegration is deemed essential on the heels of their accommodation being built by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu government at the LASEMA relief camp in Igando in the last five months.

“This came with full feeding for all residents; complete medical treatment for all, psychosocial support and counseling for adults with special attention to the children’s needs.

“Furthermore, artisans among the occupants of the Igando Relief Camp were economically engaged during their stay through employment as their skills where needed in the camp and empowerment of unskilled adults through skills acquisition programmes, while still engaging children of school age with transportation and educational support prior to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Reintegration of the 300 victims of the Abule Egba pipeline fire incidence back into the society is coming with a financial assistance of N150, 000 allotted to each individual and N225, 000 to each household at the end of this month, to help them resettle easily back into the society.”

The DG added that the LASEMA Igando camp will be closing effectively from June 30, 2020, after all the residents have been reintegrated.