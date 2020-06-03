Firm to Improve Logistics Service with Technology

Omolabake Fasogbon

Digital logistics platform, Kobo360, has restated its commitment to logistics service in the country using technology innovation.

This is as the firm recently joined ‘Endeavor’, an organisation that is leading global movement for high-impact entrepreneurship.

Endeavor is renowned for helping entrepreneurs accelerate their companies’ growth, as well as building strong entrepreneurship ecosystems in underserved markets like Nigeria, thus driving economic growth through entrepreneurship.

Both Obi Ozor and Ife Oyedele II, the co-founders of Kobo360, were selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs.

According to Kobo360, the feat would further drive its effort to address logistic challenge in the country such as: finding proper truck operators for cargo, searching for trusted truck drivers and pursuing updates on delivery.

Ozor stated that the firm was out to solve the challenge for businesses by using digital platform to match cargo-owners with truck owners, while providing real-time updates on delivery process.

Also speaking, Oyedele, said, “This is a fundamental milestone in Kobo360’s journey; our Global Logistics Operating System (GLOS) will revolutionise supply chain across emerging markets and with Endeavor’s support, we’re able to make invaluable global connections that could be leveraged for our expansion and growth”.

Commenting on achievement, Managing Director & CEO of Endeavor in Nigeria, Eloho Gihan-Mbelu said, “Fixing Africa’s supply chain is clearly important for commerce on the continent, and Kobo360’s rapid growth over the past 3 years is evidence that the company’s valuable services are in critical demand. Obi and Ife are inspiring founders and their relentless focus on scaling Kobo360 serves as an inspiration to high-impact entrepreneurs everywhere”.