Two Corps Members Receive State, Sultan’s Meritorious Awards in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Two members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Dr. Oromona Blessed Agba with state code SO/19B/1519 from Delta State and Asma’u Hamisu with code SO/19B/0621 from Kano State were yesterday presented with state and Sultan meritorious awards in Sokoto State.

The awardees served with the 2019 Batch B stream one in remote communities in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Sultan’s Personal Secretary, Alhaji Hali Maccido, presented sets of plasma television with N100, 000 prize to each awardee in the Sultan’s palace.

The state meritorious awards was presented on behalf of the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, by the NYSC board Chairperson and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Development, Hajia Amina M Jakada.

While responding, the NYSC state Coordinator, Philip Enaburue, commended the Sultan, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, and Governor Tambuwal saying the gesture will serve as motivation for other serving corps members.

The NYSC coordinator said the monarch’s effort was geared towards encouraging corps members not to concentrate in the urban areas alone where their services would be under utilised

He added that the service of corps members were more needed in rural communities than the urban areas.

According to him, NYSC had partnered some agencies to impart business skills into corps members for them to be productive during and after service.

Speaking to journalists, Agba said as part of his Community Development Service, he carried out sickle cell awareness campaign in Gwadavawa LGA screening over 709 persons to ascertain their genotype status.

On her part, Hamisu said she constructed e-Library at government day secondary school in Gwadabawa and also renovated three toilets at the Sultan Abdurahman School of Health Technology in Gwadabawa.