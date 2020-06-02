Ahmad Replaces Dozie as SCGN’s President, Board Chairman

Following the retirement of Mr. Pascal Dozie, the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) has appointed Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, as its President and Chairman of Board.

Ahmad has over 35 years of distinguished experience leading and working in various public sector organisations and financial services institutions in Nigeria.

As the pioneer Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Pension Commission, Ahmad oversaw the establishment and growth of the Pension industry in Nigeria.

Prior to that, he had worked as a bank supervisor at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) where he rose to become a Director and member of the Interim Management Board, and at the Central Bank of Liberia.

Ahmad is a member of the Board of Directors of MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, and Chairman of the Interim Management Board of International Energy Insurance Plc.

He is the founder of Jewel Development Foundation, a graduate assistant platform, and Certium Consulting, a strategy advisory and business applications company. He has also been a member of the Boards of Directors of FBN Holdings Plc, and FATE Foundation, a non-profit private sector-led organisation whose mission is to foster wealth creation by enabling aspiring and emerging Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Ahmad also chairs the Technical Committee of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) of which the Vice President of Nigeria is the chairman. He chaired the Technical Committee of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, which produced the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018.

He is a member of the Presidential Committee for the North East Initiative (PCNI), and was chair of the Technical Committee that produced the North East Transformation Strategy (NESTS), a medium-term regional development strategy promoted by the governors of the six constituent states of the region, for its socio-economic transformation and reconstruction.