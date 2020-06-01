Ojemudia Becomes PILA President

The Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has elected Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia as its new President.

With the election, Ojemudia is expected to drive the affairs of the professional insurance ladies in the next two years.

Ojemudia, who takes over from Mrs. Ose Oluyanwo, becomes the 13th President of PILA, a body which serves as an advocacy group to promote gender mainstreaming and equal opportunities in the insurance sector.

With almost two decades of work experience in the industry, Ojemudia is expected to bring her wealth of knowledge and contact to position ladies in insurance business for prime position in the industry and financial services sector in Nigeria and globally.

In her acceptance speech at the weekend, Ojemudia, said she and her team would continue to build on the strength and accomplishments of her predecessors, whilst also giving vigorous attention to taking on new directions.

She said the focus of her tenure would be anchored on the theme: ‘Mission to Movement,’ whilst promising to continually apprise members with details of the thrust of office as time progresses.

Ojemudia, said one of her key priorities is the completion of PILA Secretariat.

“The completion of our Secretariat remains our first priority as this will open a new chapter in the history of our prestigious Association and give significant brand equity to the Association. It will also open new vista of financial resources to the Association.”

According to her, capacity building would be given serious attention during the two years tenure through training and retraining of members.