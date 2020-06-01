Bandits Kill District Head in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The District Head of Yantumaki in Yantumaki District of Danmusa Local Government Area, Katsina State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, has been murdered by armed bandits.

A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity told THISDAY on Monday that the hoodlums riding on motorcycles invaded the traditional ruler’s residence around 12:00am, killed him and injured his security guard, Mr. Gambo Chakau.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the bandits massacred the Batsari Local Government Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdulhamid Sani, at his residence in Sabon-Garin Dumburawa.

He said the bandits, who arrived the community in a commodore style, headed straight to the paramount ruler’s home and massacred him on the spot.

The source added that the bandits after accomplishing their evil mission, left the community without launching attack on other houses within the area.

“The bandits came in their numbers and went straight to the house of the District Head, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, and shot him dead. They also injured his security guard.

“After they killed the district Head, they enter their motorcycles and left immediately without touching or injuring anybody. We are calling on government to rescue us from this endless attacks by bandits”.

THISDAY gathered that the remains of the monarch had been deposited at the Danmusa General Hospital and would be buried today according to Islamic rites.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, also confirmed the development.

He said: “On 31/05/2020 at about 11:55hrs, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the residence of the District Head of Yantumaki, at Yantumaki District of Danmusa LGA of Katsina state, one Alhaji Abu Atiku, m, aged 60yrs, shot him and his security guard, one Gambo Chakau.

“The bandits escaped into the forest. Victims where taken to Danmusa General Hospital where the former was confirmed dead while the later was admitted and responding to treatment. Investigation is on going”.

Meanwhile, communities of Dutsin-Ma, Danmusa, Safana, Batsari, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Dandume and Kurfi Local Government Areas of the state are currently facing renewed attacks by bandits.

The attacks have forced hundreds of residents of the affected local governments who survived the deadly invasions to flee their ancestral homes to the headquarters of the councils areas including Katsina, the state capital.

The latest simultaneous onslaughts on Batsari communities, according to residents, had killed 34 people and forced residents of Kurmiyal, Yandaka, Maidoriya, Tashar Kadanya, Garin Goje, Watangadiya and Dutse Maizane to abandoned their villages.