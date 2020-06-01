Akeredolu: I’m Ready for Any Mode of APC Primary

By James Sowole

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has declared that he is ready for any mode of primary election to elect the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate for the October 20, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu made the declaration during the weekend through the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, at a press conference.

The APC has fixed July 20 as the date for the conduct of the primary election

The governor said the declaration became imperative following the insinuations by other aspirants that he would lose if the party adopts the direct mode of primary.

He said: “First and foremost, we’ve not come out as a government that we are opposed to direct primary; neither had we expressed aversion for same.

“We’re not afraid of any mode of primary. And I’ll want the public to know too that the noise being orchestrated by those in the Unity Forum for direct primary is to put out a narrative that we are opposed to any direct primary. In fact, we’ll even prefer a direct primary. So those who are making noise about direct primary are only wasting their time.

“The truth of the matter is that there are no two situations that are the same. Somebody made allusion to the situation in Lagos State. Everybody stepped down for a particular aspirant then and it was a two traffic contest between the incumbent governor and the then governor. For those who clamour for direct primary, the message to them is that Akeredolu is more prepared for any mode of primary than those who clamour for direct.”

Akeredolu declared that he is not scared because the camp opposing his re-election is full of deceitful aspirants that could not put their heads together.

“You can’t put something on nothing. What is the basis for their clamour for direct primary? These are people who cannot come together to take any serious decision.

“Amongst them are those who say they want to run for governorship but are not ready to abandon their choice appointments at the federal level.

“They are scared of resigning. Today, we want to challenge them that anyone who wants to be governor must be prepared to take the bull by the horn, resign, come and campaign,” Ojogo said.