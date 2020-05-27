Provost Solicits Police, DSS Support in FCET Umunze

Uchechukwu Nnaike

To strengthen the security framework at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, the Provost, Dr. Tessy Okoli, has solicited the support of security agencies in the state. She said the security of lives and property remains crucial in order to achieve the development agenda of the institution.

Okoli stated this during a recent visit of the college management to the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, John Bassey Abang and the Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Alex Agada.

In attendance was the Chairman, Governing Council, FCET Umunze, Hon. Philips Tatari Shekwo, who was represented by the Chairman, Committee of Chairmen, Governing Council, Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria, Hon. Tony Obi.

Addressing the Commissioner of Police, the provost explained the security challenges facing the institution and expressed confidence in the command’s ability to secure lives and property.

CP Abang described the appointment of the provost as a demonstration of the gender sensitiveness of the present administration, stressing that women have proved to be good managers.

He assured the college management of the command’s readiness to work closely with the institution to prevent crime and secure lives and property.

“We are here for service. Our duty is to prevent crime and secure lives and property. I maintain an open-door policy. The police station is supposed to be accessible to every citizen. We are not a restricted area. I always tell people to come to us and complain anytime they have a challenge,” he said.

He explained that when he took over office in Anambra, he discovered that cultism was the biggest security threat in the area, adding that some of the cultists were underaged, between 15 and 16 years. He frowned at the situation where children are initiated and equipped with locally made pistols.

He called for strong advocacy in tertiary institutions in the state in the fight against cultism, adding that the State Police Command would partner with institutions in the state to rid them of cultism.

Also speaking, Obi, who is the Chairman, Governing Council, Federal College of Education, Obudu, Cross River State, described CP Abang as a brilliant officer with shinning record in the force. He said the CP has distinguished himself as a man of action, who has maintained high professional standard in the discharge of his duties.

Addressing the Director of DSS, Okoli explained that the student population, which comprises mostly youths, demands close affinity with the security agencies to assist in intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

Agada observed that some parents fail to train their children, thereby posing a huge challenge for teachers in schools. He pledged the support of the security agency in fishing out criminals in the area.