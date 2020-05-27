Osimhen Set for Napoli Switch

Italian and French media reported last night that Nigeria and Lille forward, Victor Osimhen has agreed personal terms with Serie A giants Napoli.

The media, namely Footmercato, Telefoot and Sport Mediaset claimed that Osimhen who is in Nigeria to mourn his father who died last Saturday has made Napoli his primary objective and worked out personal terms with Director of Sport Cristiano Giuntoli.

Although Lille are asking for €80m, similar to the Nicolas Pepe sale to Arsenal a year ago, transfer market sources insisted that the more realistic price-tag for Osimhen is in the region of €55m.

The Nigeria international was snapped up from Charleroi last summer for €12m and made a big impact in France.

He scored 18 goals with six assists in 38 competitive games for Lille.