Konga Partners NBC

Konga, an e-commerce company has signed a partnership deal with Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), which will see the latter leverage Konga’s e-commerce engine in reaching millions of consumers across the country with the various products in the Coca-Cola stable.

NBC is the manufacturer of coca-cola brands in Nigeria. The partnership with Konga represents Coca-cola’s commitment to consumer protection, as well provides an avenue for the companies to encourage consumers to practice social distancing by making online purchases of consumables convenient and more affordable.

Specifically, NBC will target new and potential consumers through Konga’s online platform which boasts a growing army of digital shoppers while also leveraging the e-commerce firm’s network of physical stores across Nigeria to cater to walk-in customers or shoppers who wish to personally pick up their orders.

The Commercial Manager for Coca-Cola Nigeria, Phoebe Larry-Izamoje, said: “Our mission is to refresh the world and make a difference. We continually seek ways to bring people brands and beverages that make life’s everyday moments more enjoyable.

“This is one of such ways we fulfil this purpose. We are confident that the partnership with Konga will conquer new grounds for us as a company.’’

NBC Sales Director for Greater Lagos, Goran Sladic, said: “As a system, we are committed to providing innovative and convenientchannels for Nigerians to access their favourite Coca Cola products. We are pleased to partner with Konga in delivering on this important route to market, which will enable our products to be delivered directly to our consumers.’’

Partnerships Manager at Konga, Olamide Ansa, said: “The Coca-cola brand is a household name in Nigeria. As a result, we are happy to sign on NBC, and add the many delightful products within the stable to our offerings. This is one partnership that is bound to excite our customers.”