Gbajabiamila Celebrates Nigerian Children

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has advocated for concerted efforts towards the betterment of lives of the Nigerian children as he felicitated with them across the country.

Gbajabiamila, in a goodwill message signed his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, to commemorate the 2020 Children’s Day, said the children must be given all the necessary care and attention, especially quality education that they require to attain their goals in life.

The Speaker said the children have a lot of potential that must be carefully harnessed through good education and training.

He noted that he would always champion the cause of the Nigerian children both in the parliament and outside.

He said all policies, including legislative framework, must be put in place to give qualitative education to Nigerian children in order to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

According to him, “In support of the age-long maxim that children are the leaders of tomorrow, concerted efforts must be done by all well-meaning Nigerians to achieve a better tomorrow for Nigerian children. The country cannot set aside May 27 every year to celebrate its children without taking decisive action to better their lives.

‘’The House of Representatives under him would stop at nothing in supporting any policy that would promote the rights of the Nigerian child, including their inalienable right to a good education.

“Governments at all levels should come up with programmes and policies that would promote the rights and education of the children. Parents should also be responsible and responsive in taking good care and training of their children so that the country would be better for them in future.”