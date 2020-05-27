Amokachi Donates Food Items to Kaduna Residents

Nigerian Football Ambassador and Former Super Eagles forward, Daniel Amokachi, has brought smiles to faces of thousands of residents of Kaduna by distributing food items and other provisions to wade off the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The distribution which was done under the aegis of the Amokachi Foundation, saw more than 1,100 families given packs of food items and provisions.

According to the Former Everton of England marksman, “This is my little contribution to help the needy in this Covid-19 period. I normally do this between four and five times in a year to assist people who are in need.

“I consider it a special honour and priviledge by God to assist the less priviledged in our society. I will continue to do this as long as God grants me the grace,” stressed the Atlanta ‘96 gold medalist with the Nigerian Under-23 Dream Team.

‘The Bull’ as Amokachi is fondly called by fans, further said that the gesture was extended to both male and female, but mostly to women since ‘mothers are responsible for the catering of the family.’

The distribution was done round the Kaduna metropolis in an orderly manner.

The beneficiaries thanked Amokachi for the gesture, declaring it as timely and special.

Amokachi has cult followership in Kaduna where he was born. He cut his football teeth with local club Ranchers Bees of Kaduna before blossoming into stardom with the Super Eagles, playing in two World Cups in 1994 and 1998. He was an influential member of Nigeria’s gold winning Atlanta 1996 Olympics team.

The Bull was forced to retire prematurely as a result of a nagging injury. Since retiring, he coached local club Nassarawa United, National U-23 team as well as Assistant Super Eagles coach under the Late Stephen Keshi.

Amokachi was earlier this year named football Ambassador by the Federal Government. The role which is ceremonial is expected to motivate young Nigerians.