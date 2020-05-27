Abe Restates Commitment to Nigeria’s Unity

Peter Uzoho

A former representative of the Rivers South-East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has declared that he is irrevocably committed to a united and inclusive Nigeria, built by Nigerians.

Abe made the declaration yesterday in his appreciation message to family members, and friends who reached out to him on the occasion of his 55th birthday on Sunday.

In the message titled: “Fifty-Five Years, and a Memorable Day”, which was contained in a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Mr. Parry Saroh Benson, the fromer senator said great nations and cities were not created or made, but were built by the sweat, sacrifice, hard work, and cooperation of their citizens.

While comically recounting how his initial birthday plan was scuttled due to the crashing of his cell phone and how he rose to the challenge, the senator however urged Nigerians to imbibe the habit of never giving up on the country notwithstanding the opinion of naysayers.

According to him, “the absence of my phone changed the trajectory of my day instead of being a couch potato; I became an active vibrant birthday boy. It proves that things can happen but we still have a choice. We choose how we react.

“Nigerians can do the same. No matter what happens, no matter what the naysayers say, my resolve is that we have a country and it is our responsibility to make it our own paradise on earth.

“We cannot afford to do otherwise. If we fail, it will simply be because we could not find enough believers to build Nigeria. Every other reason for failure is a lie. We should never give up on our country or give in to naysayers. If others can do it and are still working hard to build their country, so can we.”

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that a lot of things had happened to him over the past 54 years, and that he had chosen to accept every experience as a blessing.

Abe added that he had been blessed and enriched by that choice, saying “I am grateful to the almighty God not just for the privilege of life, but for the special privilege of love.”

He appreciated his family, friends and associates for their love and care, saying, “I feel particularly loved and appreciated, I have nothing to give you all in return except to say thank you. I thank you for the time and resources you expended, the newspaper adverts, the radio jingles, posts in the social media and encomiums so generously displayed, I am forever indebted”.

He prayed that God will bring someone that will give them the same special joy as they had given to him.

He also extended his birthday wishes to his birthday mates, among who were his sister-in-law, Mrs. Eva Abe; wife of the Governor of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike; his brother, Hon. George Tolofari, and his “Oga”, Mr. Francis Bruce, amongst others.