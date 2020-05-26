C’River LG Elections to Hold on Saturday

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CRSIEC) has announced that it will conduct local government elections on May 30, 2020.

The election, originally billed for last year, has suffered several postponements, the last being the shifting of the council polls from March 28, 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A notice of polls signed by the Chairman of CROSIEC, Dr. Mike Ushie, on May 22, 2020, indicated that the political parties participating in the council polls have been notified of the new date, and timetable for the conduct of the elections to produce substantive 18 local government area chairmen and 196 councillors is out.

The notice read in part: “Notice is hereby given to all citizens of Cross River State that the 2020 local government elections earlier scheduled to take place on the March 28, 2020, shall now take place on May30, 2020.

“That all citizens of the state are called out to vote and be voted for as it shall be a one man one-vote election.

“Accreditation and voting will start by 8.00 a.m. on that day and close by 3.00 p.m. to give room for collation. All movement on that day would be restricted except those on essential and election duties. Markets and shops shall remain closed within the period.

“Voting shall take place at all polling stations, and no loitering shall be entertained at such zones. Security agencies are hereby requested to maintain adequate security throughout the period.”

The notice also took into cognisance the need to take precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, and advised that: “All must adhere strictly to precautionary measures stipulated by the NCDC such as the use of face/nose mask, hand sanitizers/washing of hands as well as maintaining physical distance.”