Bayern Coach Insists Today’s Clash with Dortmund Not Title Decider

BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich Head Coach, Hansi Flick, insisted yesterday that today’s top-of-the-table game against second-placed Borussia Dortmund is not a Bundesliga title decider.

A win for leaders Bayern at the Allianz Arena would move them seven points clear of Dortmund with six games left.

But Flick said: “Regardless of the result, nothing will be decided.”

Dortmund hope Germany centre-back Mats Hummels is fit enough to play after he went off injured at half-time during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Wolfsburg.

That victory briefly brought Dortmund to within one point of Bayern, who responded by restoring their four-point advantage with a 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt later in the day.

Like Dortmund, Bayern have won both of their games since the Bundesliga resumed behind closed doors on 16 May, following a two-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern are chasing an eighth successive Bundesliga title but this would be their first under Flick, who replaced Niko Kovac as head coach in November.

Bayern Chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, said that his club have not taken up the option of turning Philippe Coutinho’s loan deal from Barcelona into a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder is on a season-long loan, which included an option for Bayern to buy him for 120m euros (£109.84m).

“The option expired and we have not activated it,” Rummenigge told German magazine Der Spiegel.

“We are going to plan our squad for next season and we will see if he still has a role to play with us or not.”

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a £142m deal in January 2018 and he has been linked with a summer move back to the Premier League.