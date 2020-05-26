Aagbaakin Bashorun of Ibadanland Donates N10m to Assist Oyo Govt in COVID-19 Fight

The fight against COVID-19 in Oyo State has received a boost with the donation of N10 million to the government by the Managing Director, Megamound, the Aagbaakin Bashorun of Ibadanland, Asiwaju Olumide Osunsina.

The donation, meant to assist the state government, which Osunsina noted, has been effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic. According to him, the broad and timely measures taken by the Oyo State government were highly commendable and worthy of support as they have helped in alleviating and containing the spread of the deadly virus.

Asiwaju Osunsina particularly commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his resilience in catering for the wellbeing of the people despite the economic crunch occasioned by the pandemic and reiterated his readiness to work conscientiously with him to overcome the challenge.

He equally pledged to join the governor, residents as well as the entire country to pray for an end to the spread of the virus.

The Megamound chief executive urged the people of Oyo state to demonstrate a high level of patriotism by strictly following directives by the government such as the use of face masks, regular hand washing and the use of sanitisers to reduce the spread of the disease.