Tambuwal Salutes Muslims, Health Workers for their Courage

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has felicitated with Muslims Ummah as they joined the world to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri

In a state wide broadcast in the early hour of Sunday, Tambuwal urged them to imbibe the spirit of godliness, perseverance and intercession.

He thanked Almighty Allah for His innumerable mercies and for making it possible for them to witness the blessed day after the mandatory Ramadan fast.

He enjoined the people to remain steadfast in imbibing the culture of compassion, honesty and peaceful coexistence, as salient lessons of the Ramadan.

He equally saluted the courage of people to complete this year Ramadan despite the challenge posed by the outbreak of coronavirus .