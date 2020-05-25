Nigeria Records 313 New Cases of COVID-19

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 313 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 7,839 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 148 new cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 36, Rivers 27, Edo 19, Kano 13, Ogun 12, Ebonyi 11, Nasarawa and Delta eight each, Oyo seven, Plateau six, Kaduna five, Kwara four, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa three each, Niger two and Anambra one.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 7,839 cases of COVID-19, with 2,263 persons discharged while 226 have unfortunately lost their lives.”