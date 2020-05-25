Ilorin Emir Prays for Quick Recovery over COVID-19 Pandemic

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has charged Nigerians to continue to pray fervently for economic prosperity, peace and unity across all facets of the nation’s economy.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by his media aide, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, shortly after observing the Eid-el-Fitr two Rakat prayers along with members of his immediate family in his palace to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fast in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols of the federal government.

He noted that the growth and development of any nation depends heavily on the harmonious working relationship among her citizens.

The monarch also implored Muslim faithful to imbibe culture of tolerance, patience, charity and perseverance as preached in the Holy Quran and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), adding that the Ramadan fast has left behind good legacies worthy of adopting always.

He added that stay-at-home and movement restriction orders which have affected the convergence of worshippers at the Central Yidi prayer ground remain the best option in a bid to further curtail the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.