EFCC Urges Nigerians to Expose Foreign Assets of Corrupt Politicians

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) weekend said it was prepared to provide business intelligence to prospective investors in order to build confidence in the Nigerian business climate.

The anti-graft agency also urged Nigerians in diaspora to put more pressure on authorities and governments in their countries of residence to prosecute corrupt Nigerians hiding abroad.

Speaking weekend during a virtual town hall meeting with Nigerians in diaspora, anchored in London by the Host/Moderator of the group, Prince Ade Omole, the acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu said the commission was aware of the frustration, uncertainty and risks, local fraudsters posed to prospective investors willing to invest in the Nigerian economy.

“The EFCC is ready to offer intelligence services to anyone seeking genuine business partners in Nigeria.

“Profiles of potential business partners in Nigeria would be obtained and delivered to the foreign-based investors and this would assist them in taking decisions on whom to partner with locally”, he said.

Magu disclosed that the commission “can also offer intelligence on any line of business desired by the Nigerians in the diaspora. We are ready to do all these to encourage credible and serious investors who do not want to be defrauded by fraudsters at home”.

Magu charged Nigerians in the diaspora to avail themselves of opportunities by attracting more investments into the local economy.

He also tasked them to support the anti-graft war by exposing foreign assets of local politicians and taking advantage of the government’s whistle-blowing policy.

“The EFCC needs collaborative engagements with you all,” he said.

Magu expressed displeasure over the continued difficulties being faced by the EFCC to bring former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison- Madueke to trial, stressing that Nigerians in the United Kingdom should form pressure groups to demand her trial.

“Nigerians in the United Kingdom need to collaborate with the EFCC more and pressure the authorities there to assist the EFCC in bringing Diezani to trial.

“Does it not bother Nigerians in that country that Diezani has not been brought to trial for the heinous allegations of corruption against her in Nigeria? The public ownership of the fight against corruption should not be limited to Nigerians at home, we must all come forward, wherever we are to insist that corrupt practices must not continue”, he said.

A statement by the commission said the 500 participants at the conference that were drawn from Europe, Asia, Africa, South and North America and other parts of the world, commended the EFCC for its gallant fight against economic and financial crimes.

One of the conferees, Professor Adebisi Adewole of the University of Scotland, commended the EFCC for working tirelessly to rid Nigeria of corrupt practices.

He charged the EFCC to continue on its winning streak and urged youths to steer clear of economic crimes.