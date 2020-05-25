Buhari Condoles With Media over Waheed Bakare, New Telegraph Editor’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the media industry, particularly Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the death of the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph, Waheed Bakare.

Bakare died on Sunday.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the President condoled with the family of the deceased, and management of New Telegraph Newspapers, describing Bakare’s death as a collective loss to the media and the nation that he served passionately with his talent.

According to the statement, President Buhari prayed that God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort all that mourn him.