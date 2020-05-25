Agba Preaches Peace, Love, Brotherhood

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan.

In the minister’s Eid-el-Fitr message, contained in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Sufuyan Ojeifo, he urged them to take the opportunity provided by the season to engender the spirit of peace, love and brotherhood in their relationship with adherents of other faiths.

He quoted the minister to have said: “I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, and I pray that the blessings of Ramadan will be with them.

“May Allah accept your fasting and pray for you to witness many more occasions of Ramadan in good health and prosperity.