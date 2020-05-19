Return to Site, Niger Gov Tells Construction Firms

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed construction firms handling road projects for the state to return to site, saying that normal life has returned despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Most contractors had moved out of site since the lockdown was announced by the government almost two months ago resulting in the projects being temporarily abandoned.

Bello said while inspecting the extent of work so far carried out on some road projects in Minna, the state capital, on Tuesday that “life cannot be put on hold because of coronavirus”.

“Normal life has to continue as it is not definite when the pandemic will be over, as such government has to move on,” he said.

He therefore called on those handling projects for the state to return to site but that they should observe all the precautionary measures put in place to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

Bello warned that contractors found to be defaulting in executing their work in line with specification would have their contract terms terminated and such contractor persecuted.

The governor however expressed satisfaction with the level of work done on some of the road projects inspected and advised the construction firms to put pressure on the jobs so that they will deliver the work on time before the rains set in.

.

Projects inspected included the roads at Morris Fertilizer Area and Tunga Low-Cost.