Oba of Benin Announces Arrival of New Prince

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, through the Benin Traditional Council, has announced the arrival of a bouncing baby boy to the Benin Royal family, which was delivered by her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota of Benin Kingdom.

The Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Mr. Sam Igbe, who announced the arrival at a press conference on behalf of his majesty at the palace, said the infant prince and his mother were in excellent health and good spirits.

According to the Iyase, it is our prayers that the prince would grow in good health, excellence and grace and that he should be blessed immeasurably by the Almighty God and the great Royal Ancestors with the wisdom, kindness and generosity, knowledge and courage of his illustrious father, His Royal Majority Omo ‘N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11.

“We congratulate our amiable Queen, Her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota, for a safe delivery and pray that this happy occasion shall birth more blessings for her, for the palace and for the entire Benin kingdom,” Igbe said.

He also said that a date for the naming ceremony will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Oba Ewuare II and the Royal Palace of the Benin Kingdom on the birth of the new prince.

The governor, in a statement, welcomed the addition to the Benin Royalty, noting that Edo people rejoice with the Oba and the palace.