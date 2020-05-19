Kebbi to Assist Farmers Achieve Bumper Harvest

By Onuminya Innocent

The Kebbi State Government has stated that it is putting machinery in place that will assist farmers in all the 21 local governments of the state for optimum food production during the farming season.

Speaking to newsmen after a meeting Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu had with stakeholders in the agricultural sector at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Tuesday, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Attahiru Maccido, said the state government will map out strategies to improve food production and assist the farmers with the necessary farming implements during the season.

Maccido gave an assurance that all the necessary agricultural implements would be made readily available to the farmers towards achieving bumper harvests this rainy season.

He said: “The main essence of the meeting is that His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, invited the ministries concerned with the agricultural sector.

“This was with the view to brainstorm on how to assist the farmers, as well as how to improve food production during the period under review.

“The farmers will be assisted with improved seedlings, assorted fertilizers, training and useful agricultural extension information.”

He said the state government had already procured fertilisers for distribution to the farmers at subsidised costs.

According to him, the new tractors that were acquired are being distributed throughout the state in consonance with the policy thrust of the Bagudu’s administration.

“This is to encourage mechanised farming in boosting the cultivation of both food and cash crops in Kebbi State,” the commissioner further said.

Those who attended the meeting included the Chief of Staff, Government House, Secretary to the State Government , Commissioners for Agriculture, Animal Health, Budget and Economic Planning, Permanent Secretaries, Ministries of Agriculture, Animal Health, Budget, Local Government as well as Heads of KARDA and IFAD, among others.