IGP Orders Strict Enforcement of Interstate Travel Restriction

*Holds virtual meeting with zonal AIGs, CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and interstate travel restriction by President Buhari as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Buhari had in a national broadcast on COVID-19 two weeks ago placed a ban on interstate travels except for essential goods and services.

A statement Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said the IG gave this directive to the Zonal Assistant-Inspectors General of Police and State Commissioners of Police during a virtual conference held on Tuesday

According to the statement, the conference availed the Force leadership the opportunity to engage the strategic managers, assess the security situation in the country, review operational strategies and take decisive measures aimed at evolving customised security solutions to cope with crime trends and other security challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the IG, while evaluating security reports from various States Commands, charged the Commissioners of Police, particularly in states with recent incidents of attacks on communities, to rejig their security architecture to forestall further attacks and keep the communities safe and secure for the citizenry.

Th3 stat3ment said Adamu also expressed concerns over reports bordering on human rights infractions by personnel of the Force.

“He therefore called for mutual respect between the public and members of the Force and charged the Strategic Managers to place more premium on the supervision of police personnel under their watch,” the statement said..

It said the virtual conference was the first by the Nigeria Police Force since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.