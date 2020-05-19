COVID-19: Propertymart Donates Food Items to Residents in Shangisha, Environs

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Real estate company, Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited, has again demonstrated its love for residents of Shangisha and environs, weeks after carrying out a public sensitisation awareness on COVID-19 there.

As part of its efforts to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID–19 pandemic on homes in the neighbourhood, the company shared foodstuff to well over 220 households.

Representatives of Propertymart also visited the palace of the Oba of Shangisha, Oba Jamiu Adetola Ajibola Lawal and left food items with him, according to a statement by the company.

Nobody was left out of the palliative, as even security guards in some premises got food items.

“This is a thoughtful gesture, and we express our gratitude to Propertymart. They could have chosen to go elsewhere, but they decided that their immediate community should benefit first. God will continue to prosper the company,” said one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Joy.

Commenting, the Business Head of Propertymart, Abimbola Arasi, said it was a continuation of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives to tide people over the lockdown period.

“Though people prepared for the lockdown, there’s no doubt that their stocks would have diminished. That was why we took it upon ourselves to help members of our immediate environment in Shangisha replenish their homes with these foodstuffs. We all need assistance, and this is a continuation of our little effort to complement what the Federal and State governments are giving,” he said.

Arasi, who assured that the company would not reduce its corporate social responsibility initiatives, urged people to abide by all laws to reduce the spread of the virus with the gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos

Propertymart a leader in Nigerian real estate sector since its incorporation in 2008, has delivered over 6,000 housing units and serviced plots to families and individuals in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Some of its key projects include Citiview Estate, Arepo; Mitchel Mews, Magodo; Edensville Estate, Simawa and Mitchville and Bel Terraces, Abuja.