NIMN Holds Virtual AGM amid Covid-19

The National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN) has said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now go ahead to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) through an online visual platform.

The Institute, in a statement by its President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, also disclosed that the 2020 election for the post of the first vice-president, second vice-president and four council members will proceed as scheduled on July 16, 2020.

The AGM was scheduled to hold April 16th and 17th but was postponed indefinitely following the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Agenmonmen in the statement said: “As at this moment, the direction of the pandemic from all prediction is uncertain. In the circumstance, it is difficult to speculate on how soon the conference and the AGM can be rescheduled to hold in a physical location.

“In addition, the NIMN boss said the Institute’s Act makes a restrictive provision that the maximum time lag between two AGMs should not be more than 15 months.”

He disclosed that the decision to hold the online AGM was reached after the council reviewed the current crisis occasioned by the pandemic.

The NIMN President urged members of the Institute to continue to adhere to the procedures of the health institutions by staying safe from the coronavirus pandemic.