Govs Hail Gambari on Appointment, Pledge Cooperation

My Chuks Okocha

Governors of the 36 states of the federation yesterday congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

A letter signed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is also the Governor of Ekiti State, said: “On behalf of the 36 democratically-elected state governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), I write to congratulate you and to express our deep joy on your appointment to the exalted office of the Chief of Staff to our President, General Muhammadu Buhari.”

In the letter addressed to Gambari, NGF stated: “As you know, this appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands requiring candor, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

“Your credentials, pedigree, experience and career trajectory both locally and globally speak to your capacity. As governors, we are excited about this appointment.

“We are available at the sub-national level to work with you as you strive to make a positive difference in our country even more so now with the exacerbation of our circumstances precipitated by the volatility of oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The governors wished Gambari God’s guidance and the best of luck in his important and challenging assignment.