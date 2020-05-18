COVID-19: ExxonMobil Donates Ambulances, Vehicles, Medical Supplies

Two states and NCDC to receive test kits and hospital beds

Rebecca Ejifoma

Mobil Producing Nigeria, an ExxonMobil affiliate, has donated two ambulances, 20 other vehicles and medical supplies to various state governments and the NCDC to assist in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed in a media release it issued weekend. Among items donated are: ambulances, buses, SUVs and sedans to support state efforts alongside two states and NCDC to receive test kits and hospital beds.

According to the Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Companies in Nigeria, Paul McGrath, the Akwa-Ibom State Government is receiving two ambulances for emergency cases and 15 other vehicles.

He also listed that Rivers State is receiving five vehicles, medical supplies, including WHO certified COVID-19 test kits, sample collection kits. “Hospital beds valued at more than N90 million will be distributed to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as well as Akwa Ibom and Rivers states”.

“We are actively working with our partner, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and other stakeholders on ways to assist in halting the spread of the virus,” he noted.

McGrath, however, added that the NNPC/MPN JV’s efforts were being guided by government agencies’ advice with regard to specific requirements and determining the areas of greatest need.

“Supporting Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 requires a broad, collective effort that should follow the guidelines established by the NCDC as well as the state and federal governments.”

Accordingly, ExxonMobil’s donations are part of an oil and gas industry effort coordinated by the NNPC to provide medical supplies, deploy additional equipment and to support medical infrastructure and in-patient treatment.