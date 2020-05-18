CAF’s $625,000 Largess for Enyimba, Rangers

The financial burdens of Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers may be lessoned as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) begins the disbursement of financial rewards to the teams that featured in this season’s continental clubs’ competitions.

Together, the two Nigerian clubs will get $625,000.

According to SportsVillage Square, the early disbursement of the fund by CAF is to reduce the financial burden carried by the 32 affected clubs during the current trying times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the suspension of football activities.

CAF stated that the distribution, which has since commenced, is to reduce the financial burden on the 32 clubs that reached the group stages of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, during these trying times.

“Clubs will receive their dues based on the established prize monies for each competition till the quarter-final stage, when the two competitions were suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19”.

The minimum guaranteed for clubs participating in the CAF Champions League is $550,000. That is for the clubs that dropped out after the group stage.

Incidentally, no Nigerian club got to that stage. However, in the Confederation Cup, Enyimba got to the quarterfinals and therefore will get $350,000.

Enugu Rangers on the other hand placed third in their Confederation Cup group to gross $275, 000.

No Nigerian club made it to the group stage in the more lucrative CAF Champions League.