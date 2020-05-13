Nigeria’s Security Agencies Overwhelmed, Says Lawan

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday declared that the Nigeria’s current security challenge has overwhelmed its security agencies in the country.

This is coming just as the Senate at plenary flayed the spate of killings by bandits in some communities in Niger and Katsina States.

Lawan, who stated this while contributing to motions on the need to beef up security in Niger and Katsina States moved by Senators Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) and Mandiya Bello (APC, Katsina South), emphasised that the security agencies are overwhelmed due to inadequate number of personnel and equipment.

According to him, the security agencies had not at any time shirked away from their responsibilities of ensuring security for all and sundry in the country.

He, however, said: “But with inadequate personnel and equipment, they are no doubt, overwhelmed by the spate of crimes across the country.

“They are however expected to redouble their efforts in getting these bandits, kidnappers and other criminals out of their various hideouts.”

Also yesterday, the upper legislative chamber expressed concern over the unending killings by bandits in some communities in Niger and Katsina States.

It, therefore, urged security agencies to rise up to the disturbing challenge by setting up permanent military bases in the affected areas.

The Senate urged the federal government to establish a permanent military base at the boundary between Alawa and Uregi areas of Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas of Niger State, which is the epicentre of the banditry.

It also called on the federal government to direct the police and army to beef up personnel and equipment deployment to flashpoints of banditry in Katsina State.

Also contributing, Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the issue of insecurity in the country had been over debated at both chambers of the National Assembly with attendant resolutions passed.

He said: “What is required now from the security agencies is action, and nothing more. There is need for them to wake up by confronting the mindless criminals frontally.”