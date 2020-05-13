Madagascar Drug: PDP Berates Buhari for Failing to Invest in Indigenous Remedies

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for rejecting the development of homegrown curative resources for the treatment of COVID-19 only to seek solution from Madagascar.

The PDP said yesterday that while it has nothing against any genuine effort to secure therapeutics for COVID-19, it holds that such solutions as developed by Madagascar abound in Nigeria but had remained untapped because of the failure of the Buhari administration to heed wise counsels that have been calling him to look inwards for answers.

It said that Nigerians should recall that the PDP had been urging President Buhari to acknowledge and mobilise the country’s indigenous herbal potentials for homegrown solutions as Nigeria is abundantly blessed with curative flora, globally recognised healing traditions as well as experienced researchers and experts in various institutions across the country, but to no avail.

Instead, the Buhari’s presidency and its inept Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 ignored country’s potentials in favour of foreign solutions while other African leaders are busy looking inwards for remedies.

The PDP: “It is indeed despicable and shameful that instead of leading other African countries for solutions as the giant of Africa, President Buhari’s incompetent, lethargic, indolent and aimless administration is going to Madagascar to purchase remedies that abound in our country.

“The Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration had continued to snub entreaties by Nigerians to mobilise our abounding indigenous manufacturers and researchers for production of therapeutics, including ventilators, kits and medicines like Madagascar and Senegal.”

The opposition party argued that President Buhari would not have been running to Madagascar if the leaders of that country had failed to lead from the front and looked inwards to produce the CovidOrganics.

“Our party therefore calls on the Buhari’s administration to end its unnecessary political parochialism and mobilise our indigenous researchers for homegrown solution in the interest of our nation,” PDP said.

The party said that it believed in the Nigeria’s potentials in all spheres of life including therapeutics and called on the researchers not to allow the country’s natural endowments to waste away.

It also urged Nigerians to intensify efforts towards personal health protection as well as observing the health safety directions of social distancing, personal hygiene and other restrictions that were put in place by health authorities in order to collectively check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.