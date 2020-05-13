Lawmakers Reject Proposed Motion against NBET’s CEO

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

A proposed motion initiated by some members of the House Committee on Power against the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET), Dr. Marilyn Amobi, was yesterday rejected by the leadership of the House for want of evidence.

THISDAY reported on Monday the huge concern expressed by the presidency and board members of NBET over the Aliyu Magaji Dau-led committee that had approached the House with a one-page motion praying for the passage of a vote of no confidence on Amobi, accusing her of insubordination, incompetence and corruption.

However, during the executive session presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to preview matters for consideration, a member of the House told THISDAY last night that the power committee chairman presented the motion and its prayers but could not advance any “justifiable evidence” to support his claims before the executive session.

“The inability of the committee to provide any proof to back up any of the three allegations raised by the committee in its motion against Dr. Amobi, forced Speaker Gbajabiamila to ask the chairman to step down the proposed motion.

“The Speaker warned that the House could not proceed with unsubstantiated claims, which had since been considered and dismissed by the Presidency before Ms. Amobi was reinstated last January.

“Mr. Speaker and the House leadership were clear in rejecting the motion on the grounds that the power committee did not bring up any thread of evidence to show how Dr. Amobi ‘disrespected’ the committee chairman and members when they went on oversight in the company,” the lawmaker stated.

The speaker was also said to have drew the attention of the chairman and members of the committee to the fact that they did not have reason to continue to oversight NBET after it was removed from the Ministry of Power and ceded to the Finance Ministry by the President in January.

The leadership of the House also faulted the power committee for claiming that the MD had been ‘indicted’ by EFCC and ICPC when none of the anti-graft agencies had ever taken her to court for any financial crime and when indeed there had been no verdict of indictment made by any court against her.