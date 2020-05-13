Lagos Sets Up Support Team for Teachers’ Online Training

By Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government has set up a support team of technology professionals to support teachers for its online digital training, as part of its education transformation agenda.

Speaking during a virtual meeting on the Microsoft Team platform to flag-off the free orientation programme for teachers on grade levels 08 to 13 (first tranche) on the training organised by Microsoft through ATB Techsoft Solutions Limited, the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Olabisi Ariyo, observed that the training is part of the conscious efforts of the commission to transform the post-primary teaching service into a digital smart workforce.

According to her, “since it is generally accepted that no educational system can rise above the standard of its teachers, the commission is totally committed to addressing the digital inadequacies of our teachers who are critical to the realisation of this administration’s THEMES agenda.”

She commended Microsoft and ATB Techsoft Solutions Limited for offering to equip teachers with digital knowledge, a game changer in the teaching and learning processes in schools, adding that on completion, teachers would have been trained online in consonance with today’s realities.

“This is the new normal and it becomes imperative for every teacher in this category to participate wholeheartedly in the training.”

Also speaking, the Country Manager, Microsoft, Mr. Akin Banuso described the teaching profession as important, adding that empowering teachers to achieve the onerous goal is a conscious innovative opportunity to improve them and ultimately, the students.

“We are here to support you. I want to encourage you to participate fully in the programme. The journey and the experiences are all for you. Please, take them seriously.”

Applauding the Lagos State Government for pioneering the training and considering every teacher as an ambassador of the state, the CEO, ATB Techsoft Solutions Limited, Mr. Abiodun Atobatele stated that without education, the future remains uncertain and in ensuring certainty of the future, the most important stakeholders are the teachers.

“We have opened several channels for you to follow and be abreast of the training. Send your details and you will be allocated a group in our different channels through your activity application and you must take time to read through the guidelines.”

He listed the channels to include: Twitter: @ATBTechsoft; Linkedin: ATB Techsoft Solutions Limited; and Facebook: ATB Techsoft Solutions.

The Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi lauded the concerted efforts of the support team, particularly that of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for bringing teachers in secondary schools in the state on board as innovative educators.

She urged them to take the programme very serious and put in their best because Covid-19 pandemic has initiated a new normal in the sector, which they must all brace up to.

She disclosed that participants on completion of the training programme, will be certified internationally by the organisers.

“Teachers must embrace the online training and put in their best for their career and personal development.”