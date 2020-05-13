32-year-old Evacuee from Dubai Dies of Pandemic in Lagos

* Patient gives birth in LUTH

Martins Ifijeh

A 32-year-old Nigerian recently evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), has died of COVID-19 in Lagos.

This is coming as a 37-year-old patient has given birth to a baby boy at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

Announcing the death yesterday, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the unfortunate incident brings to 34 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

He said: “The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health conditions following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG. Total COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos is now 34.

“I urge Lagosians to remain committed to rules guiding COVID-19 infection prevention regardless of relaxation of lockdown,” he said.

The federal government had on May 6 evacuated 256 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old COVID-19 patient has given birth to a baby boy at the LUTH, Idi-Araba.

A statement by the hospital said the patient gave birth last Saturday through a caesarian session.

The statement reads: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered another woman diagnosed with COVID-19 of a baby boy (birth weight: 2.6kg). The mother and baby are doing well.

“We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.”

The hospital had in April delivered another COVID-19 patient of a baby girl.