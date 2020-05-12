Wike Lifts Lockdown on Port Harcourt Metropolis

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Reprieve has come the way of residents of Port Harcourt metropolis as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday announced the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas for two days only with effect from today.

The governor also explained that the state demolished the hotel in Eleme because in addition to violating extant laws of the state, the proprietor of the hotel also unleashed thugs and inflicted severe injuries on members of the state task force who went to enforce directives of the state government.

In a state broadcast late Sunday night, Wike said the total lockdown of the two local government areas that make up Port Harcourt metropolis would be lifted on Tuesday and Wednesday but would be reinstated on Thursday.

According to him, “We have given due consideration to the propositions on the way forward by well-meaning citizens of the state, and after a cautious review of the situation, we decided to implement a partial relaxation of the lockdown measures to enable residents have some fresh air and replenish their foodstuffs and medicines.

“To this end, I hereby announce the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas for two days only, with effect from May 12, 2020.

“All shops, supermarkets, and malls can open to the public for Tuesday and Wednesday. Similarly, all hospitals and banks can also open and provide full services to the public.

“While oil and gas companies are required to submit the list of their staff on essential duties to the state government, note that there is no ban on the lifting of petroleum products from depots and other receptacles.

“The total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will be reinstated on May 14, 2020, and remain until further notice.”

Wike said all other established restrictions under the Executive Orders on social distancing are still in force.

These, he stated, included compulsory wearing of face mask or scarfs in vehicles and public places; closure of all land, sea and air borders and entry routes into the state, and closure of all open markets, including slaughters, hotels, guest houses, cinemas, bars and restaurants.