THISDAY Dome COVID-19 Testing, Tracing, Treatment Centre to be Inaugurated Today

The world class THISDAY Dome Testing, Tracing and Treatment Centre situated at the Central Business District in Abuja would be inaugurated today (Tuesday), the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in the nation’s capital.

“The THISDAY Dome treatment centre, a project of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) is complete and ready for commissioning tomorrow (today),” he told his audience, adding: “This centre is fully self-contained, coming with a PCR Laboratory, a fully equipped ICU and an incinerator. This over 270-bed facility adds a tremendous boost to the FCT capacity and capabilities.”

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, had earlier at the conference lauded the private sector-driven initiative powered by THISDAY Media & Technology Group and the Sahara Group.

The treatment centre is fitted with foundation wards and ICU centre complete with ventilators, X-ray and dialysis.

Others facilities include 54genetesting mobile lab complete with reagents, and a scalable ability to perform 200-1,000 tests per day.

In addition, it would boast of a rapid tracing App for COVID-19 contact tracing as well as 98-room hotel and conference centre for medical staff for six months.

The project is supported by CACOVID, African Finance Corporation (AFC), Chinese Civil Engineering Company (CCECC), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Donors to the project are Egbin Plc, The Wood Factory, The Regent Schools, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ebewele Brown Bespoke & Syari Clothier.

Others are Mama Cass, Traffic CLO, Urban Cuisine, Phase 3 Telecoms and Kenol.

The project is endorsed by the PTF on COVID-19, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and CBN.