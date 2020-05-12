PETAN Hails Sylva, Wabote on Train 7 Contracts’ Award

Peter Uzoho

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has commended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, for working with the support of the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, in ensuring that indigenous companies benefit in the award of Nigeria LNG Limited Train 7 contracts.

The National Chairman of PETAN, Mr Nik Odinuwe, in a statement, specifically thanked Sylva, for bringing hope to the indigenous service companies through ensuring that all hurdles impeding the award of the Train 7 contracts were cleared, most especially in the present difficult times.

He added that the minister played significant role in making sure that indigenous service firms did not missed out in huge opportunity presented by the train 7 projects.

He pointed out that over 12, 000 jobs and other numerous opportunities abound in the multi-billion dollars Train 7 project expected ramp up the nation’s LNG production from the current 22 million metric tonnes per annum to 30 million.

Odinuwe added: “I can tell you categorically that if not for his tenacity, this opportunity would have slipped us. This is a welcome news and it brings hope to all well-meaning Nigerians and the indigenous service companies.

“With this epic achievement, Nigeria is assured of increased job opportunities, over 12, 000 jobs during Train 7 construction, increased LNG production from 22 to 30 million metric tonnes per annum, increased Foreign Direct Investment, a secured position as a top supplier of LNG in the world, and increased revenue to the federal government.

“Increased domestic LPG (cooking gas) availability and price stability, increased local content and capacity development, further reduction of gas flaring and stimulation of the Nigerian economy.”

The PETAN boss reiterated that the tenacity, foresight and visionary leadership of Sylva, would make NLNG, one of Nigeria’s best investments, become even more profitable.