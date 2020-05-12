FCMB Founder Donates Relief Materials in Ogun

The founder of the FCMB Group Plc, Otunba Subomi Balogun, has donated relief materials to the people of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State as part of his palliative measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the spreading COVID-19 disease.

This gesture was among the series of such interventions by Balogun, having earlier donated 750 bags of rice to community leaders in Ijebu-Ode as well as150 bags of rice to residents of Erinlu community in Ijebu Ode and the Anglican Church, Italowajoda also in Ijebu Ode.

A statement explained that the latest donation which was 300 bags of rice, were handed over by Prof. Bankole Okuwa, the curator of Otunba Tunwase Museum for onward distribution among respective recipients in Ijebu Ode.

Speaking with some of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Adebisi Alausa, described the donor as a cheerful giver and an extraordinary philanthropist.

According to him; “Otunba Subomi Balogun is well known for his humanitarian gestures and unique kindness. I can recollect his support both in kind and cash when I was the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Club about 30 years ago.

“I find in him, a man who shows love to the people everytime and always ready to give. We really appreciate his love and concern for the people especially the less privileged and pray to Almighty God to grant him long life in sound health.”

Alausa, then used the occasion to admonish Nigerians to obey government orders and observe the regulations as handed down by authorities involved in checking the spread of the coronavirus which has defied any meaningful solution since its outbreak.

People, he said, should realise that the virus is highly contagious and can hang and remain active in the air for a long time, hence people should keep the stipulated distance from one another when necessary.

“We shouldn’t see the lockdown as a punishment but part of safety measures to combat the dreaded disease,” he added.

In the same vein, the Central Chairman, Ijebu-Ode Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Wale Omotayo, described Balogun as a philanthropist with a difference.

Omotayo added: “He is a philanthropist with a difference who will even go out of his way to help the people. He does his things with fear of God and huge respect for humanity. He is a philanthropist with difference.”

The CAN Central Chairman urged Nigerians to abide by the order of the government and keep to them for the safety of each individual and the people of the world at large