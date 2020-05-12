COVID-19: Nigerian Philanthropist Distributes Palliatives to Makoko Residents, Others

The Ebele&Anyichuks Foundation (EAF) has said it distributed over 50,000 bags of rice and other relief materials across South-East and Lagos States, in continuation with its COVID-19 Emergency Response.

The Foundation’s latest gesture is coming after its recent donation of N150 million to the Federal Government, Lagos and Ebonyi States, to fight the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

According to the Foundation, its philanthropic effort started from Ebute-Metta, Lagos Mainland, Makoko, a slum neighbourhood across the Third Mainland Bridge, and Abule-Ado, where they distributed relief items, such as food, personal care products and other essentials given to indigent residents.

While commending the efforts of government and everyone who has contributed to the wellbeing of the nation to combat further spread of the virus, Co-Founder, EAF, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii promised that EAF would continue to join hands with others to win the war against Coronavirus.

Explaining the reason behind the gesture, Odii noted that “in its 13 years of existence, EAF has fostered and championed the cause of the less privileged through scholarships and donation of learning materials. Similarly, the Foundation built a two-storey school building equipped with a laboratory, an ICT centre, and a multipurpose hall for students in Ebonyi State.”

He said, “EAF has also been providing widows and youths with means of livelihood and survival through liveable buildings and recently gave out 50 houses to widows and indigents amongst a plethora of other charity works including church auditoriums for four different communities under construction.”

Meanwhile, moved with compassion after the sorry tale of a 10-year old amputee street hawker, Chiagozie Sunday Nweke, whose grim situation went viral through a social media post, Dr. Odii has offered him scholarship worth N5 million, and a lease of life to his parents, through EAF.

Speaking on the development, the EAF Co-Founder submitted that “the EAF Education and Empowerment Scheme is currently in the process of opening a N5m endowment account for Master Chiagozie to take care of his education up to University level. Additionally, we are providing N1m to Mr. and Mrs. Nweke to enable them start a trade with consistent business advice to ensure the couple invest and manage the money, wisely.”

He stressed that touching lives remains the primary goal of Ebele & Anyichuks Foundation and advised Nigerian entrepreneurs to give back to the society, ceaselessly.